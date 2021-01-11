A 64-year-old Vineland man was killed Monday afternoon after a single-engine ultralight aircraft he was flying crashed into a wooded area in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, police said.
First responders were called to the scene of the crash, near the 300 block of Tuckahoe Road, shortly before 1 p.m., Franklin Township Police Lt. Matt DeCesari said.
He did not immediately release the victim’s name, pending notification of next of kin.
The man was the only person on the single-seat ultralight and had taken off from a residence in nearby Vineland, Cumberland County, DeCesari said, adding that he did not know if that residence was the man’s home. He said authorities did not know what caused the crash, where the aircraft was headed, or how long the man had been a pilot.
Thomas Gilbert, spokesperson for the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, said investigators with his office and the Federal Aviation Administration were at the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates that the crash was accidental and there was nothing does suspicious or criminal, Gilbert said.
A spokesperson for the FAA said the crash occurred near the Vineland-Downstown Airport. She referred questions about the investigation to local authorities.