Federal labor officials expect unemployment cash from the newest pandemic relief legislation to flow interrupted, despite earlier concerns that President Donald Trump’s delay in signing the bill could have delayed that aid, according to a New Jersey official.
U.S. Department of Labor officials told leaders of U.S. states on Monday that recipients of unemployment benefits authorized by the legislation “will continue to receive benefits without a gap or lag,” said Thomas Wright, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
- Stimulus bill could be sending about $36 billion to Pa., including gifts to breweries, racetracks, and other special interests
- Congress’ relief bill brings more PPP biz loans, even if you borrowed in the first round
- Who gets $600 stimulus checks? When will they arrive? What help will small businesses get? Here are some answers.
“There will be no lapse week,” Wright said, citing U.S. Labor Department officials.
About a million people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey had been expected to suffer a delay in a new round of the federal unemployment payments, even with Trump having signed the $900 billion bipartisan bill Sunday night.
State officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey had cautioned that it could take weeks after the bill’s signing for benefits to resume, since they would have to wait for new guidance to be completed by the U.S. Labor Department.
Officials with the federal Labor Department and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry did not immediately respond to emails asking about how the funds would be able to be distributed without interruption.
Earlier Monday, a U.S. Labor Department spokesperson had no timeline for the completion of guidance that state officials said they’d need to resume benefits.
“There are several new and complex provisions [to the legislation] and the department is actively working to interpret those provisions and get guidance to states as quickly as feasible,” the spokesperson had said in a statement.
Trump signed the bill about a week after it had been passed by Congress. The delay was accompanied by his demands that Congress increase direct payment checks to individuals to $2,000 from $600.
More than half a million people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey each had been set to lose some or all of their unemployment benefits as the president delayed action on the bill, according to Pennsylvania and New Jersey officials. Nationally, the number of affected unemployment aid recipients was estimated at 12 million by left-of-center think tank The Century Foundation in a study this month.
With the bill still not signed late last week, Pennsylvania and New Jersey officials were already warning that residents would not be able to file claims this week under those programs, which were established in the spring as part of the CARES Act, the initial federal pandemic rescue package, the officials had said.
One of the programs, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, extends benefits to freelancers, gig workers, part-time employees, and others not typically eligible for unemployment compensation.
A second, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, funded 13 additional weeks of unemployment compensation for those whose benefits were exhausted, which typically happens after 26 weeks of assistance.
The stimulus deal provides funding for a $300-per-week unemployment supplement. Because states can’t pay partial weeks but the supplement still expires in mid-March, the lapse due to the president’s delay means that benefit has already been effectively cut from 11 weeks to 10.
The $300 payment is half the assistance provided in the spring in the first major federal stimulus package.