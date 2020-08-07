While the report indicates that jobs are still being added in some industries, Bidwell notes that there are still ongoing waves of permanent layoffs, and that these will likely continue until the virus is eradicated. That trend became more obvious in the latest numbers, as the percentage of workers unemployed for 15 weeks or longer jumped to 5% in July, more than double what is was in June. Bidwell points out that part of the reason for this increase is because 15 weeks ago was mid-April, when mass layoffs were rampant across the country.