Organizers said 20 to 30 current and former workers are set to protest, demanding payouts for accrued sick days they did not receive in March but, more broadly, a professionalization of their workforce. Becker said that includes shifting from tipped pay to One Fair Wage, contributions to health insurance, and the creation of a human resources department to address long-standing issues of discrimination and harassment. He said working conditions now are untenable — serving tables that he said are too crowded given the pandemic, and running food from a kitchen where workers who called out sick with COVID-19 found their jobs were not held for them.