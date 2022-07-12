The fate of two Universal charter schools became murkier Tuesday, as a state board voted to uphold the Philadelphia school district’s decision to end its charter agreement with Daroff, and Universal Companies said it would no longer manage the school or Bluford charter after July 31.

Exactly what the developments meant for the West Philadelphia charters was unclear. Through a spokesperson, the board of trustees overseeing the two schools — which has been at odds with Universal — said it would appeal to Commonwealth Court to overturn the Charter Appeals Board’s decision on Daroff.

It also said both schools would remain open for “business as usual” this fall.

“Our Board has been working with a highly reputable team of professionals with excellent reputations in serving inner-city charter schools as we construct a robust administration ready to welcome back our scholars for the new school year,” the board said in a statement. It did not name who the professionals were.

Universal referred questions about the charters’ future to the school district.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia school board said that if Universal ends its management of the charters, “the Board of Education would expect the Board of Trustees for the schools to identify how they plan to provide management services for their schools.”

“Additionally, a change or amendment to the schools’ charter agreements would require approval by the Board of Education,” said the spokesperson, Janice Hatfield.

In its statement, the Bluford-Daroff board said it would ask the appeals board to put its decision on hold while Daroff appeals to Commonwealth Court.

The schools, which enroll about 1,100 students, have been in limbo amid a disagreement between Universal — the company founded by recording industry mogul Kenny Gamble that runs seven city charter schools — and the board of trustees over their management.

Like many of the city’s 85 charter schools — which are publicly funded — Bluford and Daroff are managed by a private company to which they pay fees. As part of its “Renaissance” charter initiative intended to speed the turnaround of struggling schools, the district handed Bluford and Daroff over to Universal Companies to run a decade ago.

But in 2020, the district moved to non-renew the charters for the two schools, citing deficiencies in organization and finance. The schools have since been battling to stay open as charters, leading to Tuesday’s appeals board vote on Daroff.

Without any discussion, the board voted 4-1 to uphold the school district’s nonrenewal of Daroff. Jennifer Faustman, CEO of the Belmont Charter Network in Philadelphia, was the lone no vote.

“We hope [the Charter Appeals Board] will agree that our scholars should not be penalized because Daroff’s previous management company failed to provide the tools they need to thrive academically under a sound and accountable administrative structure,” the board said.

Universal said in a statement Monday night that it had offered to extend the management agreements for Daroff by 90 days, and Bluford, one year — “in line with the expected pending administrative and legal court decisions” about the schools. But the board of trustees rejected that proposal, Universal said, and refused to offer “a reasonable or acceptable” alternative.

Universal previously has cited “irreconcilable” differences with the board, including over board hiring and compensation of personnel and outside service providers.

“We stand firm that [Universal Education Companies] and [Universal Community Homes] remain the best option to effectively educate and serve the scholars and families at Universal Bluford and Universal Daroff,” the company said. “However, UEC and UCH have a moral and legal obligation to end the stalemate with the Combined Board of Trustees of Universal Bluford and Universal Daroff.”

Universal said it would continue to provide management services for summer programs at the schools through July 31.