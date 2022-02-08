A trial in the case of a former University of Pennsylvania student who died by suicide after the campus failed, her parents allege, to adequately respond to her pleas for help, started Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Ao “Olivia” Kong, a Central High School graduate, was a 21-year-old student at Wharton when she went to the SEPTA station at 40th and Market Streets on an early April morning in 2016 to end her life.

Her parents, Xianguo Kong and Zhao Lin, filed a lawsuit against the university in 2018, alleging that in the days preceding her death, Penn officials, including a psychiatrist and counselors, were told at least nine times, some of them by Kong herself, that she was stressed and suicidal. But the university failed to notify her parents, get Kong hospitalized or otherwise intervene, her parents have alleged. Since that complaint was filed, her lawyers say they now have documented at least 11 instances.

“Instead of immediately intervening to help her, the university shuffled Olivia through a bureaucracy of multiple departments and individuals,” her lawyers said in a press release.

Penn declined comment.

“It is our practice not to comment on litigation,” the university said Friday.

But in court documents, Penn denied “that it acted carelessly, negligently, willfully, and/or recklessly at any time” and in fact made “earnest and numerous efforts” to help Kong.

Kong, Penn said in court documents, experienced suicidal ideations before, during, and after the care Penn provided, even while she was a student at Central, and that just days before her suicide she was seen by two non-Penn medical professionals who also did not deem she was in imminent danger.

Penn’s lawyers also argued that the university does not have a duty to prevent suicides and certainly was not the cause of Kong’s.

“Mental illness causes suicide — not universities,” Penn’s lawyers argued in the first sentence of its motion to have the case dismissed.

The civil case, being held in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Michael E. Erdos, could pull the curtain back on very private inner workings at the Ivy League University’s counseling center and address questions about just how much responsibility a university has for the mental health of its students — concerns that have become even more prevalent in the years since the pandemic.

Kong’s death was among a number of high-profile student suicides at Penn, including the death of Madison Holleran in Philadelphia in 2014. From 2013 to 2019, there were at least 13 other student deaths by suicide. And in September 2019, Gregory Eells, the executive director of counseling and psychological services at Penn, died by suicide at a Center City Philadelphia building.

How to find help If you or anyone you know is thinking of suicide, help is available 24/7: The National Suicide Prevention Talk Line offers help in over 150 languages. Call 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741. En Español , marca al 1-888-628-9454. If you're deaf or hard of hearing, call 1-800-799-4889.

offers help in over 150 languages. Call 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741. , marca al 1-888-628-9454. If you're call 1-800-799-4889. The Philadelphia Suicide and Crisis Center offers guidance and assessment about depression, self harm, hopelessness, anger, addiction, and relationship problems, at 215-686-4420.

offers guidance and assessment about depression, self harm, hopelessness, anger, addiction, and relationship problems, at 215-686-4420. Veterans Crisis Chat is available at 1-800-273-8255 or by text at 838255.

is available at 1-800-273-8255 or by text at 838255. The Trevor Project offers crisis support to LGBTQ+ youth 25 and under. Call 1-866-488-7386, text START to 678678, or start a chat.

Penn also had been sued by the family of another student Arya Singh, who died by suicide, but that case was settled in 2017.

In the months following Eels’ death, Penn announced changes to the structure and oversight of its services, integrating its health and wellness programs, including its counseling and psychological services, into a new “health and wellness” unit under the provost’s office. The university also has hired more counselors and expanded the hours of operation at its counseling center.

And in July 2018, the university appointed its first chief wellness officer, Benoit Dubé, an associate professor of clinical psychiatry, to oversee a new division of student wellness services with the goal of expanding capacity at its counseling center, including decreasing the time between a consultation and the first appointment.

Theses changes have come amid scrutiny on college campuses around the country in the wake of student suicides and more demand for services. Several hundred students and staff members packed a campus ballroom at Rowan University in December 2019 to share concerns following the suicide of three students that semester, more than school officials can ever remember happening in such a short time span.

But then the pandemic hit in March 2020, forcing campuses to close, with many keeping instruction largely remote the following school year. In November, Rowan students again called for the school to offer more mental health services following the death of a student who died at the same location where another student died two years ago.

Kong was born in China and moved to Philadelphia with her parents when she was 9. In high school, she played on the tennis team, worked on the school newspaper, participated in the orchestra and drama club, and graduated with honors, according to the initial complaint. She was accepted early decision to Wharton and given several grants and scholarships, including the mayor’s scholarship.

Heading into spring of her junior year at Wharton, she had a GPA of 3.3. Halfway through the spring semester, she became ill, according to the complaint. Twice she went to the health center with a fever, the second time also complaining that she was stressed. She was treated for a respiratory infection, but her concerns about stress and lack of sleep were not addressed, the complaint said.

On April 7, she contacted Penn’s counseling center, and over the course of the next several days would tell multiple people about the level of anxiety she felt, her fear of failing a class, and thoughts of suicide, according to the complaint. She filled out a form at the counseling center saying she was having “current thoughts of suicide,” according to the complaint. She even mentioned to one Penn employee that she would use sleeping pills and told a Penn psychiatrist, John Stein, that she intended to return to campus and “kill herself,” according to the complaint.

Meeta Kumar, then associate director of Penn’s counseling services, testified in a deposition that “[s]uicidal thoughts in and of themselves are not an indication of crisis.”

Kong asked Stein about the possibility of an emergency room visit and he responded, according to the complaint, “the cost of (an emergency room) is likely less than (the) cost of funeral arrangements.”

Stein concluded that Kong was “sleepy and distracted” but not “psychotic.” the complaint said. He decided “therefore he could not involuntarily commit her or break confidentiality and speak with her parents,” the university said in court documents.

Shortly after midnight on April 11, Kong’s parents visited her to check on her and give her a hug, though not aware of her plan, the complaint said. Court documents filed by Penn also say that her parents gave her two of her father’s sleeping pills and had been in contact with her via phone and text messages more than 40 times that day.

Later that morning, just before her death, Kong could be seen on a SEPTA surveillance camera, pacing along the train platform in her pajamas.