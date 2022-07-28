An Upper Dublin school bus aide responsible for transporting students to and from district elementary schools has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses involving sexual contact with two students and corruption of minors.

Kenneth Cannon, 71, of Willow Grove, was arrested and charged Wednesday in Montgomery County District Court with offenses including corruption of minors, sexual contact with a student at school, and indecent assault of children under 13.

Attempts to reach an attorney for Cannon were unsuccessful.

According to a statement from the Upper Dublin School District, Cannon’s job included transporting students to and from Thomas Fitzwater and Jarrettown Elementary Schools. In May, after the district learned of allegations against him, Cannon — as well as an unnamed school bus driver — was placed on administrative leave and had no further contact with students, the district said.

Since then, the school district said it has been cooperating with local authorities in the matter, which remains an active investigation.

The alleged incidents involving two students took place between February and May, the district said.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority,” the district’s statement read. “The District will not tolerate conduct that adversely affects our ability to provide students with safe, secure environments. The District will continue to cooperate fully with authorities as this situation develops.”

The district has asked that those with information on the matter contact the Upper Dublin Township Police Department at 215-646-2100.