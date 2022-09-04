Upper Dublin police are investigating a domestic dispute that culminated in the shooting of a 41-year-old man in the Dresher section of the Montgomery County township.

According to police, they were called to the tony, tree-lined 3200 block of Pebblewood Lane at 12:24 a.m. Sunday, where they found the man shot once in the left arm inside a home. The man was taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital where he is in stable condition, police say.

A woman identified as the man’s wife, 46, was taken into police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.