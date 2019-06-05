Leslie S. Richards, secretary of transportation at PennDot, delivered the commencement address for Temple University’s College of Liberal Arts on May 10. After she spoke about “the importance of sharing your story, because you never know who you may positively impact,” a graduate walked up to the stage and slipped her a Kleenex, on which she had scribbled: “Ms. Leslie, my name is Diana Angel. Today I am graduating from my undergrad and I had finished my first year of my masters in the college of education (graduating 2020 May). All this happened because 4 years ago I worked for PennDOT (District6). I found there my mentor Joseph Meehan who encouraged me to pursue a degree in the USA (I am from Colombia). I am grateful PennDOT was/is part of who I am." Richards, who was delightfully surprised by Angel’s hasty note, jokes that “usually when people hand me notes they’re not happy ones," but added, “I was extremely touched by the tissue.”