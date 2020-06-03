U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick easily prevailed in Tuesday’s Republican primary, fending off an opponent who cast him as liberal traitor to the GOP while representing a moderate district where Democrats hold a majority in voter registration.
The question now: Will the national Democratic Party and its allies mount a serious campaign to seize the 1st District seat, which covers Bucks County and part of Montgomery County, in the Nov. 3 general election?
Democrat Christina Finello, an Ivyland Borough Council member, won her two-candidate primary but begins the general-election campaign trailing Fitzpatrick in resources and name recognition.
Fitzpatrick, who laid low on primary election day, did not immediately respond to his victory. The National Republican Congressional Committee praised him as a “bipartisan problem solver” while knocking Finello for her “abysmal fundraising and minimal chance at victory.”
The terrain has been tricky for Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent seeking a third term who wrote in Mike Pence’s name for president in 2016. He told The Inquirer last month he will wait until the Nov. 3 general election to decide if he will support President Trump’s bid for reelection.
Fitzpatrick’s “equivocation” on Trump pushed Fred Berkobin of Doylestown to support the rival, investment-firm owner Andrew Meehan.
“I know he’s more conservative than Fitzpatrick and that’s good enough for me,” Berkobin said after voting Tuesday.
Meehan, a rabble-rousing Trump fan, attacked Fitzpatrick as insufficiently loyal to the party and the president. But Meehan drew no support from Trump. And he inspired ire from the Bucks County Republican Party.
Still, his criticism rang true to some Republican voters.
“I’m a nurse. I think Trump is doing a phenomenal job," said Debbie Colby of Yardley, who voted for Meehan but didn’t know much about his campaign before Tuesday. 'I knew I would not vote for Fitzpatrick."
Fitzpatrick always held the upper hand in campaign resources, reporting $1.7 million in the bank in mid-May.
He has a history of disagreeing with Trump. But you didn’t hear much of that from him as the primary approached.
Fitzpatrick used Facebook advertising to link himself closely to legislation signed into law by Trump and to tout support from conservative Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress. He greeted Air Force One during a recent visit to the state and spent $23,334 on Fox News campaign commercials that sync with Trump’s messaging on China when it comes to economics and the coronavirus pandemic. He also echoed Trump’s rhetoric on Twitter about protesters involved in recent riots, calling for “Antifa” to be designated a terrorist group.
Meehan reported his campaign as $16,000 in debt at the end of March and did not file updated reports since then, according to the Federal Elections Commission. Meehan spent $2,256 on radio commercials, according to the website Advertising Analytics.
Jon DeAndrea of Richland supported Fitzpatrick despite misgivings about his record and his refusal to debate Meehan. He saw Meehan’s campaign singularly focused on Trump. And that didn’t work for him.
“I’m not that much of a Trump supporter,” he said. “I like Trump — the policies, not necessarily Trump — the man.”
Democrats went bust while trying to recruit better-known candidates for the race. Two candidates, Judi Reiss and Debbie Wachspress, dropped out of the race earlier this year.
Finello, who served as deputy director of the county housing and human services department, won the endorsements of the Democratic parties in Bucks and Montgomery counties. She dominated in fundraising for her primary, showing $82,497 in the bank as of mid-May.
But she did not unify the party and had to defeat Skylar Hurwitz, a tech consultant from New Hope, who raised about $18,500 for the election.
Finello, in declaring victory, vowed that the “middle-and-working class people of our country will be my priority.”
Susan and Curt Sabate of Ridley voted for Finello. Like many voters in the district, they see themselves as moderates but feel pulled to the left by the rising rancor of national politics.
“The divisiveness has made us more aligned,” with the Democratic Party,” said Curt Sabate. “We’re typically centrists. But you just can’t be that way.”
Finello, in her campaign fundraising pitches, lamented that “the blue wave that swept the country” in 2018 congressional districts had no impact on the 1st District. Fitzpatrick defeated Democrat Scott Wallace that year.
And while she casts the district as a top opportunity to flip a seat, The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and other political action committees are still sitting on the sidelines.
The DCCC, in a statement Wednesday, declared Fitzpatrick a “fake moderate” who “will find himself automatically tied to Trump” and Republican policies.
Emily’s List, a political organization that helps elect Democratic women to public office, issued a long list of candidates to support Tuesday. Finello’s name was not on it.