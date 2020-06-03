Fitzpatrick used Facebook advertising to link himself closely to legislation signed into law by Trump and to tout support from conservative Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress. He greeted Air Force One during a recent visit to the state and spent $23,334 on Fox News campaign commercials that sync with Trump’s messaging on China when it comes to economics and the coronavirus pandemic. He also echoed Trump’s rhetoric on Twitter about protesters involved in recent riots, calling for “Antifa” to be designated a terrorist group.