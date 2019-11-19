Meanwhile, Trump remains unpopular in suburban areas, and the looming impeachment vote may be difficult to navigate. Fitzpatrick, like the rest of the House GOP caucus, voted against a resolution last month that established rules for the impeachment inquiry. He says any such inquiry must be preceded by a law enforcement investigation. (As an FBI agent in 2015, he fought corruption in Ukraine — putting him in an interesting position as the House investigates Trump’s dealings with the country.)