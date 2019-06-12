BALTIMORE — The nation’s Roman Catholic bishops are expected to vote this week on a series of reform proposals designed to better hold themselves accountable for how they respond to reports of sexual misconduct involving priests and their colleagues in the U.S. hierarchy.
But critics say the measures up for debate don’t go far enough after a year of scandals that stoked outrage among the faithful and highlighted gaps in the prelates’ past efforts to respond to the crisis that has embroiled the Church over two decades.
The Vatican shot down an attempt in November to establish a civilian-led panel to investigate claims against bishops accused of sexual misconduct or mishandling abuse complaints, citing concerns it could usurp the pope’s ultimate authority over bishop discipline. Last month, Pope Francis instituted his own reform package, and debate this week at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ spring assembly in Baltimore is focused on how to implement the pontiff’s road map in the United States.
Here’s a breakdown of proposals up for debate:
The most significant change outlined by Francis last month involved the process through which bishops accused of misconduct should be investigated. Before, complaints were handled primarily through Vatican investigators, who often were criticized as sluggish and opaque.
Now the Church has empowered so-called “metropolitan archbishops” — a title bestowed on prelates who lead archdioceses and supervise bishops in nearby dioceses — to handle those probes. Ultimate authority for discipline or removal proceedings, however, still resides in Rome.
Francis’ so-called “metropolitan model” shifts power back to the hierarchy — a stark contrast from the idea for a civilian-led investigatory panel that the U.S. bishops floated at their meeting in November. Still, early debate in Baltimore this week has focused on whether the prelates can, or should, codify some role for lay Catholics in the process.
“Lay involvement is key to restoring the credibility of the Church, which includes a commitment to transparency,” said Francisco Cesareo, chairman of the National Review Board, a civilian advisory panel for the bishops’ conference. “Not involving laity with competence and expertise in leading the review process would signal a continuation of a culture of self-preservation that would suggest complicity.”
As it stands, the proposal up for a vote Thursday “highly encourages” — but does not require — the metropolitan to involve civilians with related expertise in their probes.
Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, who first proposed the “metropolitan model” last year, suggested Tuesday that the U.S. bishops should go further and require establishment of offices staffed by civilian advisers to field complaints and assist in investigations of bishop misconduct.
Others fretted that the new plan’s requirement that the metropolitan archbishop first seek Vatican approval before launching an investigation of a colleague could lead to sluggish results.
“Waiting a month before you can begin an investigation is a far cry from the usual practice [in the U.S.] and could be seen as leaving a situation that could endanger young people,” said Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston.
This “metropolitan process” already has been used in the U.S. in recent investigations of now-defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and former West Virginia bishop Michael J. Bransfield, a Philadelphia native. The bishops conducting both probes relied to some extent on advice from lay advisers.
But victims’ groups, many of which have gathered this week outside the waterfront hotel where the bishops are meeting, say they long ago lost faith in any process that involves bishops investigating each other.
“Any reform that leaves the ultimate authority for investigating abuse and cover-up in the hands of church officials ... is no reform at all,” the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) said in a statement.
U.S. bishops first adopted a “zero tolerance” policy for priests found to have abused minors in 2002, amid their first major attempt to respond to the clergy sex abuse crisis that mushroomed from Boston that year. But they failed to enact any measures to hold each other accountable for implementing that rule or to apply the same policy to themselves.
The thinking, they said at the time, was that under Church law bishops are granted relative autonomy within their own dioceses and are answerable only to Rome.
A new code of conduct up for consideration this week won’t change that, but Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, said he hoped the guidelines on bishop conduct would carry a “moral weight” even if they carry no legal heft.
“We, the bishops of the United States, have heard the anger expressed by so many within and outside of the Church over these failures,” the proposed code reads. “The anger is justified; it has humbled us, forcing us into self-examination and a desire to do better, much better; and we will continue to listen.”
A preliminary version of the document calls on the bishops to apply the same standards implemented for priests 17 years ago to themselves. But questions emerged Tuesday over how exactly that would work, because the 2002 reforms require abuse allegations to be investigated by civilian review panels — a requirement at odds with Pope Francis’ “metropolitan model.”
Other prelates pointed out that the 2002 reforms required temporary suspension of accused priests while investigations into their conduct are carried out. No framework has been established for bishops to do the same.
Amid their efforts to appear more responsive to outrage over the abuse crisis, several U.S. bishops have been forced to confront inaction or misconduct by their predecessors and have felt their hands were tied to do anything about it.
For instance, Robert Finn — the retired bishop of Kansas City, Mo., and the only U.S. prelate criminally convicted of failing to adequately respond to abuse complaints — raised eyebrows last year by attending the bishops’ November meeting aimed at drafting a response to the clergy sex abuse crisis.
Other prelates like Bishop Joseph Hart, formerly of Cheyenne, Wyo., continued to celebrate Mass and make public appearances for years after their retirement despite multiple allegations that he abused minors there and in his previous posting in Kansas City.
The bishops’ conference will vote this week on a set of guidelines restricting the role of retired bishops who have fallen into disgrace.
Only one element of the proposal is new — a measure that would allow the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to ban disgraced, retired bishops from future meetings. The remaining remedies have always been in place and have been used to limit prelates like Hart from continued contact with the public. (Church officials announced Wednesday that Hart, 87, will face a canonical trial and potential defrocking nine years after the Vatican began investigating his conduct.)
They allow a disgraced bishop’s successor, in consultation with Vatican officials, to sanction his predecessor, limit his ministry, bar him from representing his former diocese in public, restrict his official travel and, if warranted, prevent him from being buried in his former diocese’s cathedral.
However, the guidelines acknowledge that even disgraced bishops retain certain rights under Church law as long as they are not defrocked — including the expectation that they will receive food, housing, and health benefits throughout their retirement.
Pope Francis’ reform edict last month called upon every bishops’ conference worldwide to establish a “public, stable, and easily accessible” system for receiving abuse reports.
At their meeting last year, the U.S. bishops largely supported the idea of establishing an “independent, third-party” group to field such complaints over the phone or online. They are expected to vote to approve such a system this week.