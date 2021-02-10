That may be true in some places, but in Philadelphia, delays persist, and the USPS has not yet released any performance data for 2021. Just last month, the agency terminated upward of 50 Philadelphia staffers, mostly mail handlers and package sorters originally hired temporarily during the pandemic, despite having signed an agreement with the American Postal Workers Union to make them career employees. In December, in Eastern Pennsylvania, less than a third of the mail was delivered on time, according to data collected by the New York Times.