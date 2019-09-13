I just wanted to say it’s been my pleasure to be your corner telephone pole for many years now. It looks like I’ll soon be replaced. Probably by the young pole there on the ground.

I hope to be made into furniture or at least toothpicks. Though perhaps I’ll end up being burned. My smoke later filling your lungs and giving you cancer. Ha! Ha! Anyway...

The neighborhood has changed over the years but I’ve always been here - holding street signs, electric wires, telephone wires, cable, a light, and lately this transformer. The many staples are a reminder of the garage sales, flea markets, and hundreds of lost pets. Sox, Cinnamon, Poncho and the rest, I hope you made it home. I hope I do too.

It’s been fun! Maybe a few months from now you’ll say to yourself “I remember the old pole.”

Thanks, The Corner Pole.