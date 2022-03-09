Valerie Knight is out at 106.1 The Breeze, the longtime radio host told fans in videos posted to social media on Tuesday. The station, she added, is also undergoing a format change.

“I’m here to tell you, straight from me, that after three years on 106.1 The Breeze Radio in Philadelphia, they’re blowing up the format, and along with that, me, too,” Knight said in an Instagram post. “So, the Valerie Knight Show is over.”

Currently, 106.1 is simulcasting broadcasts from its sister station, Q102. A representative for iHeartMedia, the owner of both stations, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In a Facebook video, Knight said she was “terminated” from the station, and added that she has “been fired seven times” in her 35-year radio career in Philadelphia. In 2016, she was axed after 15 years from 98.1 WOGL, where she co-hosted the popular morning show “The Breakfast Club.” According to a station bio, that career has included runs at Sunny 104.5 and Q102 in addition to 106.1 and WOGL.

“I’m good, I’m cool, I’m feeling OK,” Knight said on Instagram. “It’s been a great freaking career that I’ve had.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what format 106.1 will be taking up next. The Breeze initially launched in Nov. 2018 after the station made a format change from Real 106.1 WISX, which featured throwback hip-hop programming. With a tagline of “Philly’s relaxing favorites,” the Breeze focused on “relaxing adult contemporary music” like Whitney Houston, Chicago, and Air Supply, iHeartMedia said in a 2018 release.

Knight joined the station as an on-air host in Jan. 2019, hosting “The Valerie Knight Show” from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekday mornings.

“I appreciate you, thank you for listening,” Knight said on Instagram. “Who knows where the wind blows?”