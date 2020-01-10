“Controversy comes up say, when a company is a polluter, they’re a big pharmaceutical company selling opioids. In our active business, the active manager can tell the company what to do. In indexing, we’re not looking to influence the strategy, we want to own the whole market. We want companies to address the underlying risks. We want to know the board and management have addressed that risk. There may be litigation. We want to know what the strategy is -- we won’t tell them if it’s right or wrong,” Buckley said.