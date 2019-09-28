At least 805 cases of illness from using e-cigarettes with nicotine or THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, have been reported around the country. Twelve people have died. In New Jersey, nine vaping-associated illness cases have been confirmed and 34 more among people age 15 to 55 are under investigation by the state’s Department of Heath. Pennsylvania has eight confirmed and six suspected vaping-related illness cases, and is investigating 63 more, the Department of Health said. The average age is 25 and the majority are men, the department said.