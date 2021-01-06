During an interview with police, Bell said he had been lying in bed with Rahatt, with the gun next to them, when a friend of his started a Facetime call with him. Bell picked up the gun while on the call, waving it around to show his friend, the affidavit said. At one point, Bell asked Rahatt to hand him a cigar and when he turned to take it from her, the affidavit said, the gun accidentally went off.