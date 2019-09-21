The wall that Russo brings to Pennsville this month is one of at least five that traverse the country. The Brevard wall, like the half-scale version toured by the Veterans Memorial Fund (known as The Wall That Heals), is a nonprofit venture; others, each an independent undertaking, are for-profit and charge admission. Costs for the Brevard wall are taken on by local veterans’ organizations like the coalition in Pennsville, with donations from local benefactors (PSE&G made a major contribution towards the Pennsville wall stop).