A newly elected white member of Pitman Borough Council who came under fire just after his victory at the polls over a Facebook photo that shows him dressed as a Black celebrity and wearing makeup to darken his skin issued an apology Saturday.

According to the statement, reported by CBS3, Vince Kelly, a Republican, said he purchased and wore the Flavor Flav costume to a Halloween party in 2008 and years later “briefly” used the picture of him in costume as a cover photo on his Facebook page during the Halloween season.

“I do understand that we live in a very different time and today, even as a celebration of one’s fame, I would not even consider wearing a costume that included blackface,” Kelly said in the statement. “I apologize to anyone who may be hurt by my costume choice of years ago and will soon reach out to the Pitman Anti-Racist Collective (PARC) so we can hopefully schedule a meeting and have some open, honest dialogue.”

At the time he wore the costume, Kelly said, the member of hip-hop group Public Enemy and a reality TV star was “incredibly popular” in part because of his yelling of “yeah boy.” Wearing the costume “was a celebration of his fame,” Kelly said.

He said he had “frankly forgotten about it until recent events.”

Two days after Kelly was elected to council, PARC issued a statement saying the 2015 Facebook photo ”came to light” on election night and said it was still publicly posted as of Thursday.

The group called on Kelly to make a public apology and undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training, or else step down.

Neither Kelly nor a spokesperson for PARC could be immediately reached for comment Saturday.

Kelly’s apology follows one issued Friday by another South Jersey political novice. Republican Ed Durr, the truck driver who defeated Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney in a shocking upset, had in a 2019 tweet denigrated Muslims as “fools,” referred to Islam as a “false religion” and attacked the prophet Muhammad by name.

