Vince’s Pizzeria, the Northeast Philadelphia parlor with a sterling lineage, has opened a branch in Wrightstown Township, near Newtown in central Bucks County.
Ed and Heather Murray — his parents, Ed and Mary Ann Murray, operate the original on Grant Avenue — have taken over Ariana’s Little Italy at 573 Durham Rd. (Route 413), near Owowcow Creamery’s shop.
Besides plenty of indoor and patio seating, this location has a self-service beer wall stocked with 20 taps: 15 beers, 4 wines, and a cider. Patrons obtain a card, load up its value, and swipe it to get their beer.
There are only a few of these systems in the region, including Bru in Center City Philadelphia.
Among the brews on the initial list are Bonafice Libation, Brooklyn summer ale, and Ithaca apricot wheat.
Just like the Northeast location, the menu includes only pizzas (as well as stromboli versions) and a few salads. Among the varieties are the classic red, which starts with sliced mozzarella topped with sauce; the funghi, which is topped with assorted mushrooms, shredded mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, and white truffle oil; and the PAG, a thin-crust white pizza with slices of pear, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumbles, arugula, and white truffle oil.
There’s also a “gluten-sensitive” option that is offered with the proviso that these pies are cooked in the same oven as the conventional ones.
Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Vince’s traces its lineage to 1946, when Charlie and Mary Yacovetti started selling pizza on cardboard wrapped in brown paper out of their rowhouse near Temple University Hospital.
After Charlie’s retirement in 1959, his children and spouses Viola (Vince Rota), Angelo Yacovetti (Margaret), Lucy (Bill Rieger) opened Charlie’s Pizzeria at 4300 Roosevelt Blvd., which is still operating.
In 1988, the Rota children opened Vince’s Pizzeria on Grant Avenue just east of the Boulevard.
This summer, Vince Rota, a grandson of the founders, is behind a location due to open at 2500 State Rd. in Bensalem, part of an enormous mixed-use complex that will include Broken Goblet Brewing. Rota says he will offer a few sandwiches as part of his menu.