News site Billy Penn recently reported that a Northeast Philly park in Councilperson Brian O’Neil’s district, will soon install sonic devices that emit sounds that can be heard only by teens. The park, which is overseen by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, is one of 30 public spaces across the city with these types of devices. The goal is to prevent young people from hanging out in the park at night and causing trouble.
In a city with a large youth population and very few free, welcoming public spaces that cater specifically to teens, I found this disturbing. Why aren’t our local elected officials doing more to make Philadelphia a welcoming place for people of all ages?
There are so many issues that impact the lives of teens in Philadelphia: public space, public education, school violence, a city-wide curfew, and limited job opportunities for young people over the summer months. I can’t help but wonder what our city would it be like if 16- and 17-year-old Philadelphians could vote in municipal elections.
Would they vote for representatives who allow aggressive policies that target Millenials and Gen Z like installing sonic devices at parks? I don’t think so.
Would elected officials be more inclined to better serve the next generation if young people voted? I bet they would.
Young people contribute to society in significant ways. At 16 and 17 you can obtain a driver’s license, be employed, and are expected to pay taxes. In fact, not allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote is a clear case of taxation without representation - one of the key principles that our country was founded on. Voting is our most basic civic duty, and one of the most effective ways to influence society.
Currently, there are four U.S cities, all in Maryland and D.C. suburbs that have lowered the voting age to 16 for their local elections (which was voted on as a charter question, and does not require a change to the constitution).
In all four cities, younger voters have turned out in higher numbers than their older peers and city officials boast positive results.
Studies show that people who vote in the first election their eligible for are up to 50 percent more likely to vote again. By casting the first vote two years earlier, when students are not in transition post-graduation, it’s likely that we can turn young Philadelphians into regular voters who help shape the face of democracy in our city, state and county.
With Philly’s low voter turnout, lack of consistent classroom civics and a political system that rarely ebbs and flows, there is a strong case to be made to lower the voting age for municipal elections in Philadelphia.
I encourage our lawmakers to consider lowering the vote age in local elections. It is time that we in Philadelphia make a bold move to put new energy and more participation into our democracy. Lowering the voting age for municipal elections can do just that. Call your elected officials today to support the legislation — even better, get 16- and 17- year olds to call them, too.
Jen Devor is a former candidate for Philadelphia City Commissioner and Advisory Board Member for Vote16USA, an organization dedicated to supporting campaigns to lower the voting age.