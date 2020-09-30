Real talk: A lot of people in poor and in underserved communities would be absolutely right when they say their quality of life doesn’t really change based on who is president, Nickerson said. That’s no reason, however, to let them off the hook, especially this year. The presidential candidates have such different policies, it’s likely they will be acutely felt on the local level on issues like funding for social programs and police reform. “One facet of democratic politics that people don’t appreciate is that everything is negotiated,” Nickerson said. “We all have to consider the candidate in this election who is going to negotiate on behalf of you and your community."