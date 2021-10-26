Two 19-year-old Willingboro residents have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old and the wounding of his father in a Walmart parking lot, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Two other Willingboro residents also were being held in connection with the Oct. 7 incident, in which Albert Williams, of Hammonton, was killed and his father, Dion E. Williams, 44, also of Hammonton, was wounded. Dion Williams was treated at Cooper University Hospital, in Camden, and released.

Details of the incident were sparse, but the Prosecutor’s Office said the defendants and the victims had gathered for prearranged meeting in the parking lot on Route 541 in Burlington Township about 10:15 p.m. when a dispute erupted and shots were fired.

Charged with first-degree murder were Kayhree Simmons, 19, and Jayviyohn J. Earley.

Charges against Kweli L. McCants, 20, and Azza Kamnaksh, 19, included hindering and weapons possession.

Kamnaksh was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, in Mays Landing, and the others at the Burlington County Jail, in Mount Holly.