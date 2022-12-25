The reenactors were ready to go in their tricorn hats and braided ponytails, set to paddle across the Delaware River as George Washington did on Christmas night in 1776, setting the stage for a critical Continental Army victory.

The river had different ideas.

Citing dangerously high water levels and icy conditions, Washington Crossing Historic Park canceled this year’s expedition across the river. Other festivities, including Washington’s rousing speech to the troops, were set to continue on Christmas Day.

Guy Sava, visitor services coordinator at the park, said it’s just part of a tradition that, after all, celebrates not only a military victory but also a triumph over fierce winter weather.

“The crossing has been going for 70 years at this point. In those years, it gets called off,” he said. “I think we’ve crossed more than we haven’t crossed, but there are a number of factors that can affect the crossing: the river conditions, the weather conditions, in this case there is ice on the river.”

The crossing was last canceled due to weather on Christmas Day 2018. In 2020, organizers opted not to hold a public event due to the pandemic, but made a “surreptitious crossing” at 6 a.m.

The decision about whether it is safe to cross is made by the captains and safety officers of the 11-man rowboats and by the New Jersey State Police, which provides a safety boat for the event.

Sava said about 1,500 to 2,500 people were still expected to attend just on the Pennsylvania side, with a similar crowd mustering on the New Jersey banks.

“We’ve done it in the rain and had thousands of people come out,” he said. “Obviously the bitter cold does scare a fair number of people off.”