Should we drink beer instead of water like the Founding Fathers? Times have changed, according to this historian

When Philadelphians learned Sunday that the city’s drinking water could be contaminated with toxic chemicals, it didn’t take long for some to look to history for alternatives.

“This is why the founders drank beer and not water,” wrote one Twitter user, accompanied by a chaotic video of panicked buyers stocking their grocery carts with bottled H₂O.

“Cheers,” others responded.

“Can’t drink water; so beer it is!” wrote @DrunkPhilsFans. Another user claimed they were “going medieval” by cracking open a cold one instead of hitting the tap.

Even brewers like Kenwood raised a glass for a momentary marketing opportunity, while Callowhill’s Love City rushed to assure customers their suds were safe to consume.

Beer is safer than Water. Grab A Kenny. https://t.co/fc6TtoWEqn — Kenwood Original (@kenwoodbeer) March 26, 2023

Across social media, it seemed Philadelphia was returning to the tradition of its ale-abiding forebearers. But is the story that the Founding Fathers — and most of colonial America, for that matter — were picking up pints instead of a water jug accurate?

According to Rich Wagner, a veteran brewer and Pennsylvania brewery historian, the answer is complicated.

“Take a look at Independence Hall,” Wagner said. “Does that look like it was built by a bunch of drunken carpenters?”

While Wagner sees exaggeration in these stories, he acknowledged the outsized role that ale played in colonial-era Philadelphia.

During the 1700s, it was common to find politicians in taverns squabbling over the day’s revolutionary or congressional argument. Notable Pennsylvanians like William Penn were responsible for pushing the state’s rich brewing culture, Wagner said, both for economic reasons and because beer consumption caused less of a ruckus among colonists than its more intoxicating cousins, whiskey and rum.

It’s true, according to Wagner, that beer was an appealing alternative to water as society began to industrialize. Concern over the city’s water grew as leather tanneries and other factories began to introduce pollutants to a society a long way from the luxury of modern water treatment.

Still, fresh water was available if one knew where to look.

“You always had good springs,” Wagner said, mentioning that Fairmount Park had a clean well. Travelers new to an area would ask locals where they could find the good stuff, he added.

Before you down a six-pack by lunchtime in the name of hydration, Wagner stressed that many beers in early America were less alcoholic than today’s.

As residents wait for updates from the water department, some were happy at the thought of a city choosing to imbibe.

Behind the bar at Philadelphia Brewing Company in Fishtown on Monday, Michelle Graser was beaming.

“Beer is way better than water!” she exclaimed. “Throughout history, people have drunk beer instead of water when water’s been unsafe.”

Graser can’t say for certain if it was because of the good weather or not, but she swears the brewery did above-average in sales Sunday.

“It’s like, beer and wine,” she recommended. “Skip water.”