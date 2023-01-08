A water main break near 30th Street Station is causing travel havoc above and below ground.

In place of subway trains on the Market-Frankford Line and trolley cars, SEPTA is operating shuttle buses between 15th Street and 40 Street Stations due to the water main break, according to a service alert on its app. Subway trains and trolleys will operate between 69th Street Transportation Center and 40th Street Station and also between Frankford Transportation Center and 15th Street Station, SEPTA said.

The agency said riders should expect delays.

Riders reported seeing trolleys stopped in the tunnel round 30th Street Station. Passengers on trolleys behind those got off and went upstairs to board buses or walk.

Above ground, Market Street was underwater, with the deepest amounts around 29th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.