Wawa disclosed a data breach in December that exposed cardholder names, numbers, and expiration dates used in-store and at gas pumps at “potentially all” of its more than 850 stores since March 4. The company said it found malware on its payment processing servers on Dec. 10 and contained it by Dec. 12. Although some Wawa locations might have been unaffected, malware was on most store systems by April 22, CEO Chris Gheysens told customers on Dec. 19.