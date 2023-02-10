Wawa will offer free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
The store is offering free coffee of any size at locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware in honor of the Eagles.
Whether you plan to run to Broad Street on Sunday or host a Delco-style watch party, you’re going to need energy.
Per a release, Wawa is offering free coffee of any size at 503 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware this Sunday in honor of the Eagles. The deal expires at 6:30 p.m., aka Super Bowl kickoff.
The Delaware County-based convenience store chain offered the same deal when the Birds clinched the chip in 2018.
Not to be outdone, Dunkin’ is offering all customers a free medium coffee — no additional purchase necessary — at locations in Philadelphia, Delaware, and South Jersey on Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday.
Both offers have a limit of one freebie per customer.