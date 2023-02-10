Wawa will offer free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

Whether you plan to run to Broad Street on Sunday or host a Delco-style watch party, you’re going to need energy.

Per a release, Wawa is offering free coffee of any size at 503 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware this Sunday in honor of the Eagles. The deal expires at 6:30 p.m., aka Super Bowl kickoff.

The Delaware County-based convenience store chain offered the same deal when the Birds clinched the chip in 2018.

Not to be outdone, Dunkin’ is offering all customers a free medium coffee — no additional purchase necessary — at locations in Philadelphia, Delaware, and South Jersey on Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday.

Both offers have a limit of one freebie per customer.