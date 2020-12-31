Zoning officials in Mount Laurel approved plans for a hotly-debated Wawa on Wednesday night, handing a victory to the fast-food behemoth over an existing gas station that had sought to block a new competitor next door.
After hours of public comment and arguments among lawyers and engineers during a virtual meeting, a majority of the seven-member zoning board voted in favor of two motions: granting conditional use (a vote of 5-2) and approving zoning variances and site plans (4-3).
The Wawa, a 4,700-square foot convenience store and gas station to be built at the corner of Route 38 and Hartford Road, had sought a “laundry list” of deviations from the zoning code, giving some board members pause.
“I would understand if it was just a convenience store,” board member Renee Chambers-Liciaga said on Wednesday night. But she added that the lot appeared and too small and that Wawa was asking for too many zoning exceptions.
Alan Kramer, another board member, had similar reservations.
“I almost feel like it’s the Taj Mahal going on a postage stamp,” he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.