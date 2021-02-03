Wawa fans stand ready at a moment’s notice to arm themselves with hoagie rolls and defend their beloved convenience store chain against attacks from marauding Sheetz fans, but on Wednesday, the leaders of both chains announced that they’re working in partnership towards a common goal.
Is nothing sacred anymore?
“Wawa & Sheetz Take the ‘Plunge’ Together!” the Sizzli email subject line said, leaving the reader to wonder if the chains behind one of the most bizarre rivalries in the state were eloping, merging, or announcing their entry into politics.
The answer, it turns out, is a far better thing. Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens and Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz teamed up “in a show of unification” to take Special Olympic Pennsylvania’s virtual Polar Pop challenge this month to raise money for the nonprofit.
Since Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s annual polar plunge fundraiser was put on hold due to COVID-19 this year, the organization took its fundraiser, which runs through February, virtual.
Supporters are now urged to make a donation and commit to raising funds for the cause at PAPolarPop.org, and then film themselves popping a balloon filled with cold water over their heads. Participants are asked to share the footage on social media under the hashtag #FreezinForAReason and challenge five of their friends to do the same.
In a video released Wednesday, Gheysens, Sheetz, and several of their employees take the challenge and urge their customers to do the same. Both CEOs also pledged to donate $5,000 to the fundraiser.
Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said Special Olympics Pennsylvania is a cause near to the hearts of the leaders and staff of both chains and that they hoped their participation in the Polar Pop would raise awareness of the virtual nature of this year’s fundraiser.
Matt Aaron, CEO and president of Special Olympics Pennsylvania, said both chains have been long-time supporters of the non-profit’s mission, offering monetary and volunteer support.
“They usually participate in our Polar Plunge separately, but for them to use their rivalry as a fun way to bring awareness to the event is amazing!” Aaron said. “We are truly grateful for their support of Special Olympics and their dedication to inclusion.”
As it turns out, this is not the first time the rival chains have come together for a good cause. They’ve worked recently on COVID-19 hunger relief efforts in Pennsylvania and Virginia and they partnered together to provide lunches during the commissioning of two Navy ships in Philly, the USS John P. Murtha in 2016 and the USS Somerset in 2014.
“Clearly, we are strong competitors in business, but like many sports teams, we have great respect for each other,” Bruce said.
This temporary truce for a good cause may be one of the few things that Wawa and Sheetz fans can agree on, but don’t expect it to end the rivalry anytime soon, Shorti.
That’s as likely in Pennsylvania as Gritty and Iceburgh hugging it out.