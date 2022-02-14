A 50-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday morning in South Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 1600 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard in front of the Wawa to find the man suffering from a stab wound to his lower abdomen in the parking lot, police said.

Investigators told NBC10 that the man had ordered food at about 1 a.m., and customers alerted stores workers to the man inside his car. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., no weapon or suspect had been found.

This is a developing story and will be updated.