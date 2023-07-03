A Vanessa Williams concert at Independence Mall was canceled Monday because of a storm forecast — despite a blue sky still overhead

With a blue sky still overhead, the Wawa Welcome America concert on Independence Mall featuring singer Vanessa Williams was canceled at the last minute Monday evening because of a storm forecast.

The decision upset concertgoers, many of whom had already gathered for the show, and even Williams tried to plead onstage for a chance to perform anything, but was told no.

“I’m sorry. Happy 4th of July! This is crazy!” Williams said from the stage. Her comments were recorded on a video that was posted on social media.

“They’re giving me the stink eye,” the actress and former Miss America said, half-laughing as she left the stage.

Williams offered to sing with only a piano, or a cappella, and she briefly sang a snippet of “God Bless America” before relenting, said Alan Pepper, who came from Collingswood to attend the concert.

“‘As you can see, it’s blue skies and whatever rain forecast … you can tell it’s not going to be here for a few hours,” Pepper said right after the announcement.

“It’s a disgrace to the country that [the National Park Service] canceled it. It’s unbelievable,” Pepper said.

A gospel concert scheduled for 8 p.m. — already rescheduled from Sunday because of rain — also was canceled.

The Wawa Welcome America account posted a tweet at 5:57 p.m. announcing the cancellation: “Due to the impending inclement weather, the Gospel on Independence and Music on Independence: Featuring Vanessa Williams concerts have been cancelled.”

By 7 p.m., there had still been no rain over Independence Mall, but ominous clouds continued to approach from the west.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly on Monday afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for the Philadelphia region.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service could not be reached for comment Monday night.