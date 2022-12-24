With winter storms raging and temperatures plunging to the lowest in decades, PJM Interconnection is asking consumers to voluntarily limit their electricity usage until 10 a.m. Christmas Day to avoid the need to implement short blackout periods.

“If we don’t have enough supply to meet demand then sometimes, on rare occasions, we will have rotating outages,” said PJM spokesman Jeff Shields.

During a rotating outage, different regions of PJM’s service area would be intentionally taken off the grid for about an hour. “We’ve seen that consumer conservation efforts can really help, and we need it now,” Shields said.

PJM is asking consumers to hold off using their largest appliances, such as washing machines and dryers as well as taking a shower and using hair dryers.

“It’s amazing what participation by customers can do,” said Shields, adding that the company is taking these preventative steps to avoid widespread outages. “We’ve learned from Texas and California and have seen the role everyday people can play.”

Consumers with health-related conditions that require electrical medical devices are not being asked to participate.

Valley Forge-based PJM Interconnection operates the grid and wholesale electricity markets for 65 million customers in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states, including Pennsylvania, as well as the District of Columbia.