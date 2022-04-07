On a day that much of the Philly region remained in a state of “moderate drought,” at least according to the government’s weekly update, a flash flood watch was in effect Thursday as showers, with perhaps thunderstorms, were due to continue well into the night.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, about a half-inch had been measured officially at Philadelphia International Airport, more than half of that between 10 and 11 a.m.

More downpours with “embedded thunderstorms” are possible well into Thursday night, the National Weather Service said, and the flood watch continues until 2 a.m. Atop the 0.94 inches that landed at the airport on Wednesday, an additional 2.5 inches is possible.

That 2.5 inches would about match the entire total from March 1 through Tuesday, and that explains how the region ended up among the U.S. Drought Monitor’s dry zones. Most of eastern Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey were in the “abnormally dry” category, with an area slicing through most of Chester County to the Jersey Shore under the “moderate drought” designation.

The Drought Monitor, a partnership among four government agencies and the University of Nebraska, cited “stream flow measurements and soil moisture conditions have fallen below normal” in drawing its maps.

Another likely factor in the dryness designation for the Philadelphia region is the fact that while the maps are posted on Thursdays, the analysis is completed on Tuesdays.

This round of rains should shut off either late Thursday or shortly after midnight, the weather service says, and it appears that the Phillies are in no danger of an opening-day washout when they host the Oakland A’s on Friday afternoon.

Game-time temperatures will be around 60, and the sun will be sharing at least some of the skies with the clouds. Showers are possible Friday night, but not until 8 p.m. and wouldn’t be a factor unless the game is really, really long.

Then it appears the region is in for a dry run into early next week, when temperatures are due to head back into the mid-70s.