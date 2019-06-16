Severe weather with damaging winds and large hail could ruin late-afternoon Father’s Day golfing and barbecues in the Philadelphia region, according to weather forecasters.
Officials from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly said thunderstorms expected Sunday afternoon and evening would likely be short-lived and scattered, but warned there was a slight chance that wind could gust up to 60 mph and produce hail as big as quarters. In other words, picnickers, get ready to be chased inside.
Ditto Monday afternoon and evening, the Weather Service officials said.
They warned that chances of flooding will increase through the week if repeated rounds of storms in the forecast through Thursday actually do hit the region.
So far this year, the area has seen more rain than normal — 12 percent more in South Jersey and 20 percent in Southeastern Pennsylvania, according to National Weather Service data.