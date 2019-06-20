Spring ordinarily is a much-anticipated season around here. But at 11:54 a.m. on Friday one of the wildest springs in the period of record will come to a more-than-welcome end with the official arrival of the astronomical summer.
For weeks, the region has been caught in a pattern that in winter might produce a harvest of snow. Climaxing with more than a month’s worth of rain late Wednesday night and early Thursday, this spring has yielded a harvest of severe weather, flooding, gloom, and sleep-ambushing iPhone alerts, and assorted mayhem warnings.
“We’re not just making them up,” Joe Miketta, the warning-coordinator meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. “There’s a lot of weather going on. People are not imagining things.”
He said that this year the local weather service has issued 137 severe-thunderstorm warnings so far this year, compared with 33 last year; 23 tornado warnings, compared with 2 last year.
It actually has been wetter in years past, but Tony Gigi, who would pay more attention to these things than most of us, offers one unofficial measure of how wet it has been.
“I can tell you there hasn’t been one day so far this year that I have been able to mow the entire lawn without leaving mud ruts,” said Gigi, a former National Weather Service meteorologist who lives in Mount Laurel and helps run the phillywx.com discussion board.
It’s not as though it rained every day; just more than half of them. It’s not as though the sun went AWOL completely. Philadelphia has had an entire four “clear” days since the spring equinox on March 20.
But data doesn’t quite capture what’s been going on. The region likely has set some kind of record for watches, warnings, advisories, and scare alerts; unfortunately, some of them warranted.
Pennsylvania has also had at least 25 confirmed tornadoes so far, says Penn State’s Kyle Imhof, the state climatologist. The average for an entire year is 13. New Jersey has had three; annual average, 2.
Perhaps surprisingly only one daily rainfall record was set in Philadelphia, and that occurred Wednesday. And while June already has earned an elite place for precipitation, the record for total number of days with measurable rain appears to be out of reach, and a monthly rain record would be a long shot.
So far, 7.51 inches has fallen in June in Philadelphia; the record is 10.56, set in 2013, followed by 10.08 in 1938. Measurable precipitation — defined as 0.01 inches or more— has fallen on half the June days; the record, at least dating to 1872, when current record-keeping began, was 18 days in 1972.
Close to 17 inches has fallen officially since March 20; better than a half foot above the long-term average.
While it has been rainier in past years, the recent deluges argue in favor of the so-called enhanced precipitation signal; various studies have attributed heavier rains to worldwide warming. A warming atmosphere theoretically holds more moisture.
In the shorter term, meteorologists say the East has been under a broad area of a trough, or lower pressure in the upper atmosphere that is conducive to clouds and rains. This is a by-product of a pressure pattern over the North Atlantic that promotes storminess in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, said Gigi. In winter such an alignment might be a reliable snowmaker.
The trough and area of heavier air or high pressure to the south has set up a battleground across the East and Midwest. “We remain in the squeeze play,” said Gigi.
In winter, strong temperature contrasts drive winds that move weather systems; as the weather warms, the contrasts weaken and so do the winds. As a result, wet patterns can linger for days and weeks.
A highway of moisture has set up from the Northern Plains to the East, said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. “It’s hard to break down the pattern,” he said.
In this case, the pattern break will coincide with an astronomical event: The summer solstice. A strong front finally is due to crash through the region late Thursday, setting off a farewell round of severe weather, forecasters said.
The weekend should be splendidly sunny and dry, and not just rain-free, but outright comfortable. Said Walker, “You won’t have to wring your shirt out when you go outside.”