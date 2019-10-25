Stephen was waiting with family members and the bridal party. “I was so ready to see her, and it felt like we were waiting such a long time. And then she tapped me on the shoulder. I’m not a crier, but I had tears falling from my eyes. I couldn’t speak. I was totally shocked at how amazing she was,” he said. “We had been talking about getting married for a long time, but that was the first moment that I felt it was happening, that I was about to marry this person.”