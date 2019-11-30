Mike, who grew up in Northeast Philadelphia and graduated from Central in the school’s 251st graduating class, has taught social studies, AP government and politics, and geography at his alma mater since 2005. When he and Ashley met, he was senior class sponsor — an adviser who helps with all activities — and Jewish Student Union club sponsor. His responsibilities kept getting in the way of their outing, but at the end of January, he, Ashley, Stan, and Dori — Stan’s wife — met for drinks at Vernick and dinner at Bistro La Baia.