Multiple couples marry each Wedding Wednesday. When it was Katie and Josh’s turn, officiant Susan Harte assembled their invited guests at the LOVE statue. Soon, brassy versions of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” and “Whatta Man” were heard across the park, and in marched Katie, her friends, and a bunch of people they met along the way, crew style. Katie met her father in front of the Ed Bacon plaque, and he walked her to Josh as “Stand by Me” played.