Kelsey’s mother, Becky, stepfather, Dave, and sister, Kristen, gave him their blessing. Dylan also tipped off his mother and stepfather, Trace and Tom. His cousin, Alyssa, and her husband — Dylan’s best friend, Aaron — were thrilled. “And then Alyssa starts going into Girl Mode and asking me, ‘How are you going to do it? What are you going to say? Who will take pictures? Are you going to give her flowers?’ ” Dylan said. “I had no idea!”