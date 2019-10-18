Casey told her about his family and the many moves they’d made. He spent his childhood in Kempton, Pa., then his dad moved their office furniture business to Kansas City, Mo., where Casey graduated from high school. His parents eventually moved back to Pennsylvania, and after finishing his associate’s degree, Casey joined them in Souderton. He moved to Philadelphia in 2013 to become a city police officer, then in 2016 joined the Cheltenham department. He is now working on a bachelor’s in organizational leadership from Penn State.