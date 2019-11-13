Ryleigh Heck and Amanda Middleman scored two goals apiece Wednesday in second-seeded Eastern’s 6-1 win over West Essex in the Tournament of Champions field hockey semifinals. The Vikings will play top-seeded Oak Knoll in the final for the third year in a row on Friday at 7 p.m. at Kean University. The teams have split the first two meetings, with Eastern winning last year’s final, 3-1. Oak Knoll won, 2-1, in overtime in 2017.
In the regular season, Oak Knoll beat Eastern, 4-1, for its only loss on Sept. 14. The Vikings have won 20 games in a row since. The Royals are 25-0 and haven’t given up a goal since Oct. 7, outscoring opponents by 61-0 in the 10-game span.
In the other Tournament of Champions semifinal, Clearview lost to Oak Knoll, 6-0. Anabelle Brodeur scored four goals and Bridget Murphy scored twice for the Royals.
Summer Reimet’s goal with 10 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the game led Ocean City past Hopewell Valley, 1-0, in the Group 3 semifinals. The Red Raiders play Ramapo in the final on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kean University. Ocean City had lost in the Group 3 semifinals two years in a row.
Haddonfield lost to Wall, 2-1, in overtime of the Group 2 semifinals. Kiersten Brown tied the game for Wall with just over 10 seconds remaining in regulation. Mackenie Tranberg netted the game-winner with 47 seconds left in overtime. Katie McCormick scored in the first half for the Bulldogs.
Eastern lost to Hunterdon Central, 1-0, in the Group 4 semifinals. Emily Mason scored the game’s lone goal in the first half. Over the last three years, the Vikings have gone 71-3-3 and have won three conference and Coaches Tournament titles, two sectional titles and a state title.
Audubon fell to Shore Regional, 6-0, in the Group 1 semifinals. Julia Eichenbaum netted a hat trick and Barbara Grimm, Meli Pekmezian, and Lauren Saponaro also scored for Shore Regional.