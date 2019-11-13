Ryleigh Heck and Amanda Middleman scored two goals apiece Wednesday in second-seeded Eastern’s 6-1 win over West Essex in the Tournament of Champions field hockey semifinals. The Vikings will play top-seeded Oak Knoll in the final for the third year in a row on Friday at 7 p.m. at Kean University. The teams have split the first two meetings, with Eastern winning last year’s final, 3-1. Oak Knoll won, 2-1, in overtime in 2017.