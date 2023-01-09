How to keep your New Year’s resolution without breaking the bank

Have you resolved to exercise more, eat healthier, or lose weight in 2023?

These are the three most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2023, according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey. Coming in fourth, however, was to save more money.

If you’re setting any of these goals for the new year and don’t want to become one of the many who fail to keep their resolutions for more than a few weeks, some of the Philadelphia region’s registered dietitians and personal trainers have tips on how to make sustainable changes without breaking the bank.

Keep it simple

“Small changes are more manageable,” said Jennifer Weis, a dietitian and owner of Jennifer Weis Nutrition Consulting LLC in Society Hill. “Focus on one or two things at a time.”

Ha Nguyen, a dietitian and owner and founder of Yummy Body Nutrition, said the less complex your plan, the better, for both your wallet and your overall health.

Advertisement

“We can get wrapped up in buying expensive products, buying meal programs, buying frozen smoothies, buying meal kits,” Nguyen said. “It really comes down to the basics.”

Weis, who specializes in managing chronic health issues, said that even a small change, such as increasing fiber in your diet, can make an impact. Once that becomes a habit, then consider making another equally small change.

Dine out less

The cost of dining out increased 12% from November 2022 to November 2023, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index Report.

Eating at home is a win-win: It’s more budget-friendly and healthier, Nguyen said.

“Cooking more at home is huge,” she said. “Sharing meals at home with your family, cooking meals with your partner, that is going to make such a big difference not only with your wallet, but it allows you to really manage the portions that you’re eating.”

Avoid trends and fads

Dalina Soto, a dietitian who founded Nutritiously Yours LLC, said that each year she sees a flood of new patients in February or March after they’ve failed in following a fad diet.

“Most people when they set these resolutions, it’s, ‘Go big or go home. I’m going to eat clean or eat healthy or eat raw every meal. I’m going to go to the gym seven days a week,’“ said Soto, who has a large bilingual social media following as Your Latina Nutritionist. “I don’t think they should be considered goals. I like to tell people: Take it one day, one meal at a time.”

Focus on small and often free steps you can take each day to be healthier. These include getting more sleep, taking a walk around the block, and drinking more water.

See what insurance covers

Some insurance companies cover a certain number of appointments with a registered dietitian, as well as free gym memberships or reimbursements.

If you have health insurance, check with the company to see if any of these policies exist on your plan.