Man attempting armed robbery shot dead by victim in West Oak Lane, police say

A 34-year-old man allegedly attempting an armed robbery was fatally shot by his apparent victim Tuesday night in the city’s West Oak Lane section, police said.

The victim — a 25-year-old man with a permit to carry a concealed firearm — was walking in the area of 15th Street and 70th Avenue just before 7 p.m. when the 34-year-old exited a burgundy Ford sedan and announced a robbery while pointing his gun at the younger man, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The 25-year-old then pulled out his own gun and fired multiple times, striking the alleged assailant three times in the torso, Small said.

An unidentified woman inside the sedan then drove off, Small said.

Medics transported the 34-year-old, who was not named but was described as a resident in the neighborhood, to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:23 p.m.

Police later located the sedan unoccupied a few blocks away at 17th Street and 67th Avenue with a gun inside the vehicle, Small said.

The 25-year-old, who also lives in the neighborhood, waited at the shooting scene until police arrived and was cooperating with investigators, Small said.

Police found 10 spent shell casings at the scene, Small said. It was not clear if the alleged assailant fired any shots.