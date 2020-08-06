A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot Wednesday night in West Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the area of 42nd and Otter Streets, police said. The girl was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital. No further information was immediately available.
The shooting follows the fatal wounding of 7-year-old Zamar Jones on Saturday in the 200 block of North Simpson Street, also in West Philadelphia. He died at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Monday.
There was a community vigil for Zamar earlier Wednesday evening.