Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday that a 27-year-old man was charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and a host of related crimes for his role in the shooting of 7-year-old Zamar Jones during a shootout in West Philadelphia on Saturday.
Christopher Linder is accused of unloading a barrage of bullets at two people who returned fire on the 200 block of North Simpson Street. One of the shots hit Zamar in his head while he was on his porch steps next to his toy race car and scooter.
Linder was arraigned early Monday and held in custody without bail, according to court records.
Zamar, meanwhile, was “still fighting for his life” at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Makeeba McNeely, a neighbor and family friend, said Monday morning.
“He’s fighting hard,” she said. “He ain’t ready to let go yet.”
In a statement, Krasner said: “Every kid deserves to live free of violence, harm, or fear. All children deserve an opportunity to develop and grow into healthy, happy adults.”
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement this weekend that “it is especially tragic when the victim is among our most vulnerable; and it is our collective responsibility — police, and community — to ensure that our children are safe and well-protected.”
Police have said the incident began when Linder drove a Chevrolet Silverado south on Simpson Street around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. As Linder was driving, police said, he opened fire on a group of people standing outside, causing two other men on the street to pull their own guns and shoot back at the truck.
Linder crashed into a GMC Yukon while trying to drive away, police said. He then jumped into the Yukon and drove that car from the block. He has also been charged in the auto theft.
Linder later returned to Simpson Street to try to get back into his Silverado, police said. Officers were on the scene by then, and they chased him onto the 6300 block of Race Street and arrested him.
Authorities are still searching for the two men who traded shots with Linder. Police said they fled the scene in a maroon Ford Taurus, which officers later found on the 200 block of North 64th Street.
Inspector Derrick Wood said Monday that police have video footage of the incident that could be helpful in identifying the two suspects. He and Krasner encouraged anyone with information about the crime to call police.
Linder was on probation for a previous conviction. In 2014, court records say, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, conspiracy, and robbery of a motor vehicle. He received a 5-to-15 year prison sentence, as well as 19 years of probation, the records say. The details of the case were not immediately available.
This is a developing story that will be updated.