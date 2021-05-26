Two male teens, ages 15 and 18, were killed in separate shootings Tuesday night in West Philadelphia and North Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., the 15-year-old, who was not identified, was outside on the 2500 block of North Sydenham Street when he was shot multiple times. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:13.

About a half-hour earlier, at 7:29 p.m., the 18-year-old, who also was not identified, was outside on the 3900 block of Poplar Street when he was shot several times throughout his body. Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was declared dead at 7:56.

Police reported no arrests in either case, and no other details were immediately available.