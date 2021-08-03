Two people were found dead and two others were injured in a house fire that also damaged four other neighboring homes late Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.

The fire was reported around 5:25 p.m. on the 5800 block of Chestnut Street. The bodies of an older woman and older man were found inside, and both were pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. by medics at the scene. Their identities were not released.

An 11-year-old boy suffered smoke inhalation and a cut to his left foot, and a 28-year-old woman also suffered smoke inhalation. Medics took them to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and no other details were immediately available.