Police officers shot a man during a confrontation Tuesday afternoon in West Philadelphia.
Shortly before 4 p.m., two officers fired their guns at the man in the 6100 block of Locust Street. Police then transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has arrived at the scene and a growing crowd was yelling at police.
A 6ABC reporter at the scene said police were responding to a reported domestic incident and confronted a man armed with a knife.